Coast casinos saw revenues in May decline by 7 percent, after being ahead for two months, while the river casino revenue was up slightly in May. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File

Casino Gambling

June 20, 2017 4:29 PM

Coast casino revenue sees big drop in May

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Something unusual happened at Mississippi casinos in May.

At the River casinos, which have struggled in recent years due to competition, gross casino revenue improved to $73.2 million from $72.0 million a year ago.

The 12 Coast casinos, which saw improved revenue in March and April, weren’t as lucky in May. Revenue dropped by $7.7 million, to $96.2 million from $103.9 million in May 2016.

That’s a 0.4 increase for the river casinos and a 7 percent decrease for Coast casinos.

May 2016 was particularly strong in South Mississippi and the best since May 2008. The slide in revenue for May 2017 puts the Coast market $10 million, or 2 percent, behind the same January through May period last year. The first five months of 2016 the Coast casinos had $510 in gross casino revenue compared to $500 million this year.

Casino revenue in millions

Gross revenues

May 2017

May 2016

% Change

Coast

$96.2

$103.9

-7.4%

River

$73.2

$ 72.9

+0.4%

State

$169.4

$176.8

-4.2%

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission

