Coast casinos will dim lights during Earth Hour

The lights will go down at East Biloxi casinos Saturday night as Harrah’s Casino Gulf Coast and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino join people and businesses worldwide in observing Earth Hour.
All non-essential exterior lights will be turned off or dimmed for from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The 11th annual Earth Hour, sponsored by World Wildlife Fund, is organized to show the importance of energy conservation and support action on climate change.
Harrah’s Gulf Coast, parent company Caesars Entertainment and its 70,000 employees participate all year in Code Green. This environmental and sustainable business practices initiative reduces water, energy and waste at all the company’s resorts and casinos.
MGM Resorts International, parent company of Beau Rivage, will dim exterior lights, rooftop signs, marquees and front features at 18 of its properties worldwide Saturday.
The company saved more than 140 million kilowatt hours of energy in the past five years at its resorts, according to a press release — enough to power 12,000 homes annually. This year will mark a milestone when its 1.3 millionth light bulbs will have been replaced by ultra-efficient LED lights. The project started two years ago.
