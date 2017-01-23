Gulfport casino developers request more time from city planners

Developers of a casino in Gulfport have asked the city to defer action until March for approval to use five lots at the Gulfport harbor for a casino.
The matter was scheduled to go the the Gulfport Planning Commission on Thursday but has been removed from the agenda.
Gulfport Gaming Development plans to build a $140 million casino resort on 10 acres at the harbor.
Greg Pietrangelo, Gulfport’s director of urban development, said the developers have site approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission and now are moving ahead with land approvals from the city.
Still on the planning commission agenda for Thursday is a request from DDR Gulfport Promenade to subdivide property north of Interstate 10 near Mississippi 605.
Pietrangelo said DDR sold one parcel to a car dealership and is negotiating with another company to buy property. The city’s approval of the developer’s general plan would set up for the extension of Helen Richards Drive I-10 service road.
Pietrangelo said Daniel Boulevard near the junction of I-10 and U.S. 49 also will need to be extended as Anchor Plaza continues to expand, with another hotel on the way to that area.
