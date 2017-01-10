Scarlet Pearl CEO is ‘one to watch’ in casino industry

LuAnn Pappas, president and CEO of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, has been named “One of 25 People to Watch 2017” by Global Gaming Business Magazine.
The January 2017 issue includes people in the casino industry worldwide.
Pappas is cited by GGB for her dedication to encouraging women to advance in the industry and her value and inspiration as a role model.
“Pappas, for example, started out on the graveyard shift in a casino gift shop, and with persistence, grit and talent rose to the C-suite,“ said GGB. The magazine also praised Pappas for shaping Scarlet Pearl into an economic driver for D’Iberville.
A native of New Jersey, Pappas said the recognition would not be possible without the support of management and staff at Scarlet Pearl.
Before joining Scarlet Pearl when the casino opened in December 2015, Pappas worked 30 years for Harrah’s/Caesars Entertainment. She was on the team that reopened Grand Casino Biloxi after Hurricane Katrina. Her last position was regional vice president of casino Marketing for Bally’s, Caesars and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.
