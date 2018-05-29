Mayflies swarm gas station in Slidell

Submitted video from Sandy McCormick shows a swarm of mayflies at a gas station in Slidell, La. McCormick said "usually they are just on the ground and when you drive over them they make a "mayfly dust cloud" behind the car. "
Chef David Dickensauge talks about his vision for The Ugly Carrot which he plans to open upstairs at Century Hall on Second Street in Bay St. Louis. The store will carry packaged locally sourced foods and juices.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
A brief look at some of the new interactive exhibits that are part of the $9.8 million expansion at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. Infinity now has Earth and space galleries that will appeal to children and adults.
Single mom Jennifer Linzey thought she was hiring a licensed contractor for a $30,000 remodel of her Ocean Springs home, but she learned the hard way that Shaun Dennison has no Mississippi license and was previously fined for working without one.
Steady rains have caused the National Weather Service to put Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under Flood Watch until 11 a.m. Sunday and issue Flood Advisories for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Power outages have been reported.
Judy Johnson of Gulfport disputes some of the findings in a grand jury report that found "no criminal conduct" by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department officers on Nov. 20, 2017 when they shot and killed Johnson's 15-year-old grandson Seth.
Seth Johnson was 15 when he died in an encounter with law enforcement. His grandmother had made every effort to have his mental health issues treated, but his fear of being put away in an institution was too great.
Jackson County school superintendent Barry Amacker was paying attention to his phone, not Holly Fedele during most of her six-plus-minute comments on Monday. School board members and others are shown giving Fedele their full attention.
Caroline Rutland is graduating from St. Patrick High School with honors. Her achievement is even more impressive considering she developed an eating disorder in 10th grade. She plans to attend William Carey University and major in psychology.