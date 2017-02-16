Nana J’s Soulful Kitchen in Ocean Springs serves up great soul food

This week, I am blogging about the ethnic diversity found in local restaurants. We’ve explored Indian, Italian and Mexican, but today we are looking at Soul Food.
Soul Food is rural based, often using cast off foods, such as ribs and ham hocks, things you might grow in a garden.
Nana J’s Soulful Kitchen at 6512 Washington Ave. in Ocean Springs is a family run soul food place. Everything I’ve had there is good, but I was particularly taken with the macaroni and cheese.
If you pair it with rice and gravy and fried wings, you’ve got a serious Soul food experience on your hands.
