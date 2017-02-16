Coast Cooking

Nana J’s Soulful Kitchen in Ocean Springs serves up great soul food

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week, I am blogging about the ethnic diversity found in local restaurants. We’ve explored Indian, Italian and Mexican, but today we are looking at Soul Food.

Soul Food is rural based, often using cast off foods, such as ribs and ham hocks, things you might grow in a garden.

Nana J’s Soulful Kitchen at 6512 Washington Ave. in Ocean Springs is a family run soul food place. Everything I’ve had there is good, but I was particularly taken with the macaroni and cheese.

If you pair it with rice and gravy and fried wings, you’ve got a serious Soul food experience on your hands.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

