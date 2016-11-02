Nana J’s daily soul food specials are always good

Nana J’s Soulful Kitchen is a recent addition to the Gulf Coast’s growing roster of great restaurants.
It is amazing that in this Southern clime there are so few soul food places, but Nana J’s is making waves and if you don’t come early, you are going to have to wait.
That’s how good this place is.
At Nana J’s the special changes daily and the special is the main event.
The ribs and baked chicken are good when they are featured, as is the Friday fish special, but the pork chop that is available every day is sensational.
Pair that chop with homemade sides, such as greens and cornbread, for just $9.99, and you are going to have a lunch long-remembered.
What makes Nana J’s so good, outside of the obvious passion the chef has for soul food, is that everything is made from scratch. The daily specials are always good, and the sides are exceptional, but that pork chop is a homerun.
