Sandbar by Bacchus to make a splash this summer

There’s a new bar coming to Pass Christian, and there’s a twist: It will have a pool that faces the beach.
Sandbar by Bacchus is expected to open this summer, said owner Jourdan Nicaud.
“It will be between Scenic (Drive) and (U.S.) 90 just east of Bacchus,” Nicaud said. “It will have an infinity pool and cabanas to rent and a beach bar with Caribbean fare.”
That includes boiled seafood such as shrimp and crawfish, he said.
Storefronts will face Scenic, he said.
“It will be built up a bit on the Scenic side, and on the south side will be the bar and pool,” Nicaud said. “The bar will be under the pilings, and the pool will be there, too.”
Sandbar by Bacchus will have about 7,000 square feet.
Nicaud, his brother Field and their father, Kent, are all involved in several restaurants, including Bacchus in Pass Christian, Bacchus in Biloxi, Bacchus in Oxford, Charred in Ocean Springs and Rowdy Rebs in Oxford.
Bacchus in Madison will open in April, Nicaud said.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
