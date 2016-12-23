Patio 44 in Biloxi offers up an eclectic menu

Patio 44 is making a name for itself on the Coast foodie scene.
It is located almost in the center of town, just a block up from Main Street with easy access to U.S. 90 and even on a busy day parking is not a problem.
The restaurant has 10,000 square feet and an interior design that is snappy, yet comfortable, on the edge of elegant, but charming.
Walk in the front door and turn left to a spacious dining room with 30 tables capable of holding a crowd, turn right to the bar and the wow factor is doubled.
The first thing you will see is a wine cellar that has bottles baring more than 150 labels.
The bar is as comfortable a bar as you will find anywhere, and there are close to 50 stools from which to choose.
The bar inventory is as extensive. You can order a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, a neat Knob Creek single barrel or a PBR.
The menu has touches of almost any food that comes to mind, including Southern cuisine, Modern American, Creole, a healthy pitch and many of the favorite comfort foods.
There are a few casino-style offerings, such as the massive Tomahawk Ribeye for $75. Patio 44 uses a Montague Steakhouse Broiler that can reach temperatures of 1,800 degrees.
Executive Chef Josh Rogers, however, assured me that the center piece of the menu is an appetizer. It is a delightful mix of field peas, tomato and okra, perfectly sautéed for a cool $7. It’s served on top of house-made cornbread and is garnished with chopped bacon and roasted garlic aioli. It’s got my vote.
Other best sellers include the shrimp and grits ($18), and I love that they use Gouda cheese, brown butter and caper soft shell crabs ($22) and lump crab cakes ($13), as an appetizer. Move away from the seafood offerings, and you’ll be glad to see my favorite, a great rendition of the bacon cheese burger ($13) and a Bison burger (also $13).
On a more inventive note, there is a fried egg BLT ($8), which was delicious by the way and the French fries are really good, crunchy and delicious.
The grilled salmon Caesar salad ($11) was tempting, as was the chicken and waffles ($15).
This is a wildly eclectic menu, and there is a changing daily special for just $8 (on my visit, it was chicken tacos).
This place has great ambiance, exciting menu, sharp staff dressed in white over black, plus it has a great patio with a gas fired water fountain (you’ve got to see it) and even a private dining room.
Patio 44
124 Main St, Biloxi
Monday-Thursday 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10:45 a.m.–12 a.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Phone: 228-207-2628
