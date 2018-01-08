What’s it like being a stripper in New Orleans? Mississippi Coast women share their stories

More Videos 1:58 How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled Pause 1:41 Harrison Central tops Gulfport in intense battle 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:24 Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother 0:13 Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 1:02 Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523 1:01 Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:11 Eggs shower outfield at MGM Park for Easter Egg Drop 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:24 Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

She's one of many strippers fighting against proposed regulations at New Orleans clubs Devin Ladner, a Kiln native, talks about the proposed limits to New Orleans strip clubs and how they would affect her life as a dancer at Penthouse Club. Devin Ladner, a Kiln native, talks about the proposed limits to New Orleans strip clubs and how they would affect her life as a dancer at Penthouse Club. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Devin Ladner, a Kiln native, talks about the proposed limits to New Orleans strip clubs and how they would affect her life as a dancer at Penthouse Club. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com