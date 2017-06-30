Gulf Crab Festival has seafood southern style

Foodies and families alike are expected to turn out in search of locally prepared seafood at the Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival, 228 S. Breach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, Friday through Sunday.
Thousands turn out each year for this festival, which is in its 33nd year and is the one-and-only fundraiser for Our Lady of the Gulf Parish Church.
All proceeds from the event help provide upkeep for the church.
There will be lots to do and see, but Pam Metzler, festival chair, said the festival is all about family and food.
“Most people come for the crab, shrimp and crab-stuffed potatoes. It’s all hand-made by the parishioners; nothing is brought in. The biggest draw is the family atmosphere,” Metzler said.
Along with crab-stuffed potatoes, there will be specialty booths for crabs. Bay St. Louis’ not-so-distant neighbor New Orleans will be represented with Cajun, and New Orleans seafood. Other seafood will be served in a variety of ways, including shrimp and catfish po-boys, boiled crab and shrimp, and gumbo.
There also will be hamburgers, hot dogs and biscuits, for those who — gasp! — don’t like seafood. For a sweet ending to the meal there will be homemade desserts, cotton candy and snoballs.
Children’s rides provide fun for the kids and most of the rides are big enough for parents to join them. Also, families can have fun browsing the goods at more than 100 arts and crafts booths.
Each day of the festival will feature live music from local and regional entertainers.
The event is Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Admission is free.
Crab Fest
Where: Our Lady of the Gulf, 228 S. Breach Blvd., Bay St. Louis Festival
When: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Admission: free.
The lineup for each day:
Friday: Hog Wild Production at 11 a.m., Pat Murphy & Sippiana Soul at 3 p.m., and The Chee-Weez at 8 p.m.
Saturday: Razzo at 11 a.m., BuckTown All-Stars at 3 p.m., and Todd O’Neill Band at 7.
Sunday: The Family Tradition Band with Troy Ladner at 11 a.m., Ryan Foret at 2 p.m., and Category 6 at 7 p.m.
Raffles also will be held throughout the weekend.
