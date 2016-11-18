Carrot Top to bring ‘Carrot Classics’ to Beau Rivage on Friday

Comic Carrot Top, aka Scott Thompson, has been performing six nights a week at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas for the past decade. But once a year, usually sometime in November or December, he loads up his trunks and trunk of props and hits the road, making an annual stop in Biloxi.
He will be at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
“I’m on a two-show run,” Thompson said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “I’m doing a show in Biloxi and then one in Tunica — I like to do about 40-50 shows outside of Vegas a year.”
Thompson said he will have new material for the Beau show.
“I’m always trying to mix it up and keep it fresh and do some new stuff,” he said.
One thing that will be new at the Beau is some riffing on the recent presidential election.
“The election will be over with by then, but it will still be relevant,” he said.
Thompson said he tries to be balanced in his approach to political humor.
“I don’t go crazy like Bill Maher where I’m ripping on politics for an hour,” he said. “I try to hit both sides pretty good and make fun of them both instead of just picking one of them so I try to take shots at both of them — I have some props for both Hillary and Trump.
The Beau show will also feature some of Thompson’s material he’s made famous during his career.
“I’m doing some ‘greatest hits’ scattered throughout the show,” he said. “But I’m putting something together for this show which I’ve never done and it’s something I’m calling ‘Carrot Classics’ — it’s one tank of some older material that I’ve put together that I think people will really love.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
Carrot Top
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Friday
Tickets start at $3 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
