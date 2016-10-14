Charlie Daniels will celebrate 80 years of life with Biloxi show

Charlie Daniels has done many things over the course of his lengthy career, from topping the charts with hits such as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and he was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. But for all of the “been there, done that” moments in his life, there is one thing that Daniels has never done — he will turn 80 on Oct. 28.
“When you turn 65 or so, you kind of just stop counting the years, Daniels said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “But 80, that’s really special.”
Daniels will be returning to South Mississippi this weekend with a show Friday at the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi.
“It seems like I come down to Biloxi just about every year,” he said. “It’s beginning to get where I know the town real well.”
Although “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” was part of the “Urban Cowboy” phenomenon, he recently released a new album “Night Hawk,” that he said is reminiscent of the real cowboys days.
“It’s a very special album because I’ve been finding songs for it for the last 25 to 20 years,” Daniels said. “I wanted to do songs about the working cowboys instead of the movie varieties that were having gun fights and stuff.”
Daniels will also be celebrating his birthday with a concert event in November.
The Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam will be held Nov. 30 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It will feature a who’s who of country and rock artists including Luke Bryan, Kid Rock and Chris Stapleton. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Journey Home Project, a program to assist veterans.
“God has blessed me to allow me to be 80 years old and to still be in good enough health to do something I love so much, to be able to do that is an extra special blessing,” he said.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
What: Charlie Daniels Band in concert
Where: IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave., Bilxoi
When: 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14
Tickets: start at $30 and are available at Tickemaster.com.
Comments