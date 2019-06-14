The U.S. team’s blowout made Vegas oddsmakers adjust. Here’s where the spread stands.

U.S. crushes Thailand 13-0 in most lopsided win in Women’s World Cup history The USWNT crushed Thailand 13-0 behind Alex Morgan's five goals. It was the most lopsided win in Women's World Cup history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT crushed Thailand 13-0 behind Alex Morgan's five goals. It was the most lopsided win in Women's World Cup history.

While the debate raged whether the United States Women’s soccer team running up the goals in a 13-0 World Cup win over Thailand was a sign of respect or disrespect, oddsmakers were forced to adjust in advance of Sunday’s meeting with Chile (FOX, 11 a.m.).

What’s the right line if a juggernaut can virtually name the score?

Obviously a line of -5 goals was way too small for the Thailand game. Double that spread would have been too small! The talented finishers in red, white, and blue outshot Thailand 39-2, with a 21-2 edge in shots on goal.

Sunday opponent Chile is better than Thailand (consensus choice as worst team in the tournament according to betting markets), but not any sort of threat to the US. In its Cup opener, Chile (+2 goals) pushed in a 2-0 loss to Sweden. But, the underdogs were outshot 25-6 (7-1 on goal), and lost the corner kick category 11-0.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Stars and Stripes can top those stats with more lethal shooters, and no conscience about having as many group hugs as possible. Here’s how the market adjusted entering the weekend…

▪ Game One: US (-5 goals) vs. Thailand, Sweden (-2 goals) vs. Chile.

▪ Game Two: US (-4.5 goals) vs. Chile, Sweden (-6 goals) vs. Thailand.

Sweden is now a bigger favorite over Thailand than the US was, because there are no illusions about the Thai’s helplessness at this level. And, the US could conceivably close at -5 or more vs. Chile with the public wanting to bet a favored bully in a weekend TV spot.

What would it take for soccer sharps to take a bite of Chile Sunday? This big underdog may not get more than three or four shots on goal all game. Betting isn’t about soccer here, but about whether or not a self-imposed “mercy rule” will come into play for a favorite that may not take its foot off the gas.

Sharps prefer focusing on skill sets rather than guessing a coach’s mood. That’s true in any team betting sport. Ask the dwindling number of pros who have stubbornly faded Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots through the years.

Fading the US for betting value would make more sense later vs. competitive opponents who can at least test what might turn out to be a rusty defense. That would mean backing Sweden as an underdog this Thursday, or France in a projected quarterfinal meeting.

But, it could turn out that this collection of US talent is so potent that a conservative market will be chasing the scoreboard the whole way through. Other top threats aren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard thus far. Head coach Jill Ellis can substitute waves of scorers.

VSiN will venture to put together a “goal supremacy” scale to serve as “market” Power Ratings once the knockout round creates more connectivity. That could prove tricky if the market is still guessing about the US team at that time.

Other Notes

▪ Both the NHL and NBA Finals finished up this week with an important lesson for sports investors. Playing at home in a championship series may not be as big an advantage as oddsmakers and bettors believe!

Wednesday night, the St. Louis Blues (+150) beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to win the Stanley Cup. The visitor went 5-2 through the seven-game affair, including the last three games.

Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors (+2.5) beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. The visitor went an amazing 5-1 in this series. Toronto swept all three games in Oakland. In fact, underdog Toronto won five of six halves played in Oakland!

In a long series, home ice or home court can lose its value because visitors adjust to hostile surroundings. Boisterous crowds can only have so much of an affect when trying to rattle a great opponent. Plus, both teams are dealing with similar travel demands, so there aren’t any fresh hosts exploiting jet-lagged visitors.

▪ A great week ahead for baseball bettors who love marquee matchups. This weekend, the Chicago Cubs are visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers in a potential National League playoff preview. That will be the featured attraction on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Beginning Monday in the American League: Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees in a three-game battle of East division powers, and Boston at Minnesota as the Red Sox hope to show they can win a series against a good team.

Though we’re not to the All-Star Break yet, all three of those should have a playoff atmosphere.

VSiN wishes all dads a Happy Father’s Day!