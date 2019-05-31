The Vegas spreads are out for the Ole Miss-MSU and other big SEC football battles

Our best photos from the SEC Championship game Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship. Here are our best photos from the game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship. Here are our best photos from the game.

It’s never too early to bet on college football!





Las Vegas sportsbooks posted select “game of the year” point spreads in marquee college football matchups earlier this week. CG Technology (Wednesday) and the Golden Nugget (Thursday) both showcased several high profile games in the SEC. Please check your favorite local shop for availability.

Of interest locally, CG Technology opened with Mississippi State -18.5 over Ole Miss Thanksgiving night in the annual Egg Bowl. The Golden Nugget went on the board much lower at the Bulldogs -13.5. Though, Vegas books aren’t often THAT far apart on game, such differences are more likely in summer openers. Sharps will quickly pound the numbers into stability, even at relatively low $1,000 limits.

In earlier action (odds involving Mississippi schools below are all from the Golden Nugget)…

▪ Mississippi State opened at +6.5 at Auburn on Sept. 28, +6.5 at home vs. LSU on Oct. 19, +7 at Texas A&M on Oct. 26, and +20 at home vs. Alabama on Nov. 16.

▪ Ole Miss opened at +34 at Alabama on Sept. 28, and +14.5 at home vs. LSU on Nov. 16.

Other SEC appearances of note…

▪ Saturday Aug. 24: Florida opened -4.5 vs. Miami (in Orlando) with CGT, but -7.5 at the Golden Nugget.

▪ Saturday Aug. 31: Auburn opened at -3 vs. Oregon (in Dallas), though early dog money at CGT dropped the point spread there to just 1.5.

▪ Saturday Sept. 7: Texas A&M was available at +16.5 or +17.5 at Clemson, LSU at -1.5 or -2 at Texas.

▪ Saturday Sept. 21: Tennessee is +15 at Florida, Auburn +3 or +3.5 at Texas A&M, Georgia-9.5 or -10 vs. Notre Dame.

▪ Saturday Oct. 12: Florida is +3 or +4.5 at LSU, Alabama -13.5 or -14 at Texas A&M.

▪ Saturday Oct. 26: Auburn is +3 or +9.5 at LSU (quite a huge difference there, with the Nugget showing much more respect to LSU).

▪ Saturday Nov. 2: Florida is +3.5 or +5 vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville).

▪ Saturday Nov. 9: LSU is +16 or +17.5 at Alabama.

▪ Saturday Nov. 16: Georgia is -8 or -7.5 at Auburn.

▪ Saturday Nov. 30: Alabama is -14.5 or -13 at Auburn. This provides a great early chance to compare Alabama to Georgia even though they don’t play each other during the regular season. Vegas books see Alabama as about 5.5 to 6.5 points better than Georgia entering the new season based on the spreads for those teams at Auburn.

What jumps out? Auburn has a brutal schedule! Early markets see Georgia as five points better than Florida because the annual Cocktail Party is at a neutral site, and about a touchdown better than Notre Dame if you give the Bulldogs three points for home field in Athens.

If you’re interested in the full college football listings, please visit vsin.com for links. Enthusiastic handicappers can build a national Power Rating scale thanks to interconference matchups like Georgia/Notre Dame and Florida/Miami.

Also for bettors…

Championship thrills continue this weekend with the NHL Stanley Cup Finals matching the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues (Game Three Saturday, Game Four Monday; both on NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m.) and the NBA Finals featuring the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors (Game Two Sunday, ABC, 7 p.m.) offering ample investment opportunities for bettors.

VSiN outlined the NBA battle from a market and analytics perspective this past Thursday. Let’s spend some time today on the ice.

St. Louis bounced back strong Wednesday night with a 3-2 overtime victory in Boston to earn an early road split. The Bruins were -160 to win the series globally before it began. That’s dropped to the -120 to -130 range (depending on where you shop) after the service break.

Odds for Saturday’s third game are expected to close with St. Louis as a very slight favorite. Though, bettors enticed by the pre-series favorite in a bounce-back spot might hit Boston hard enough to drive that money line to pick-em.

Though both games in Boston were tight on the scoreboard most of the way, analytic stats show dramatic differences in flow of play.

▪ Game 1: Boston won total shots 38-20, while creating an edge of 10-3 in “high danger scoring chances” according to hockey website Natural Stat Trick.

▪ Game 2: St. Louis won total shots 37-23, with an advantage of 15-10 in those high danger chances.

Who will grab the mojo when the series heads to Mizzou? Answer that question correctly and you likely have a money maker.