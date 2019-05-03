Who should you bet on in the Kentucky Derby? Sun Herald editor shares his top picks.

How to bet the Kentucky Derby New to betting a horse race? Learn how to place a bet and increase your odds with Chief Betologist at Keeneland Race Course, Tom Kudla. Pro tip: Don't bet on a sweaty horse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New to betting a horse race? Learn how to place a bet and increase your odds with Chief Betologist at Keeneland Race Course, Tom Kudla. Pro tip: Don't bet on a sweaty horse.

Trainer Bob Baffert looks primed to win his sixth Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

He’s got three horses entered in the Derby, but I’m expecting either Game Winner (No. 16) or Improbable (No. 5) to wear the blanket of roses after the latest running of the world’s most famous horse race. The race is on NBC and post time is 5:46 p.m.

What I love about both is their form cycle. I think they are both sitting on a big race.

For newbies, what I’m saying is that Baffert has each one prepped and primed to run their best race of the year.

I also like that both should be forwardly placed in race that does not have a lot of early pace. I’m expecting one of these horses to take the lead on the final turn and never look back. I doubt there will be a photo finish.

I’ll play win tickets on both, but my favorite Derby play is exacta wheels with a few late-running longshots that could get up for second. My numbers: $2 exacta wheel 5 over 1, 7, 8, 14, 16 and another $2 wheel 16 with 1, 5, 7, 8, 14.

Blake Kaplan is the Sun Herald’s executive editor and general manager. He had covered horse racing for the Orange County Register in Southern California and once worked as a handicapper at the Fairgrounds in New Orleans.