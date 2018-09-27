Tiger Woods’ win at the PGA Championship has rejuvenated interest at the betting windows

Tiger Woods of the US leave the stage after answering questions during a press conference as part of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held in France from Sept. 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National. Francois Mori AP Photo