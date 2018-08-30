Here are 5 big games to watch as college football kicks off

Northwestern vs Purdue
In practices this week, Purdue’s scout team quarterback is wearing jersey No. 18, which means he’s playing the role of Clayton Thorson. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said his starter will be revealed before kickoff Thursday, but it’s obvious to the opposition that Thorson, who has 39 career starts, will be taking snaps in the season opener.
In a 24-23 bowl victory over Kentucky, Thorson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and needed surgery in January. Thorson, who passed for 22 touchdowns as a sophomore and 15 as a junior, rates as one of the top five quarterbacks in next year’s NFL Draft class. According to reports, he has looked sharp and is ready to go, so handicap this game with the assumption he will play.
The Wildcats opened as 2-point favorites this summer, but the line flipped to Boilermakers minus-3½ before recently dropping to 2½. Thorson’s backup is inexperienced junior T.J Green. Northwestern returns seven starters on each side of the ball, yet must replace Justin Jackson, who had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has two capable quarterbacks, senior David Blough and junior Elijah Sindelar, and both are expected to play. Sindelar passed for four touchdowns in a bowl victory over Arizona. Brohm has added weapons to a potentially explosive offense, but the Boilermakers lost seven starters from a defense that allowed only 20.5 points per game. With Thorson set to play, this is a lean to the Wildcats as small road ‘dogs.
San Diego State vs. Stanford
Bryce Love launches his Heisman Trophy campaign in a revenge game for Stanford, which was an 8½-point favorite in a 20-17 loss at San Diego State last September. Love rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Aztecs but was upstaged by Rashaad Penny, who went in the first round of the NFL Draft to Seattle.
San Diego State coach Rocky Long always has solid defenses and stud running backs, and Juwan Washington is ready to replace Penny. Long’s biggest problem is he lacks a star quarterback. Christian Chapman is the definition of a game manager, and the Aztecs need more than that to beat the Cardinal.
Stanford scored 32.4 points per game last season and could be more explosive with Love, a veteran offensive line and maturing quarterback. K.J. Costello, who came on strong and was especially impressive in a 38-20 victory over Notre Dame in November. Stanford has USC waiting on deck, but this is not a lookahead spot after what happened last year.
The Pac-12 favorite will overpower the Mountain West ‘dog on Friday night, so lay the 15 points or pass.
Brigham Young vs. Arizona
With junior quarterback Khalil Tate and his big-play ability, the Wildcats are the sexy side. Tate’s rushing totals (327, 230, 137, 146, 161, 206) in his first six games as a full-time player last season were staggering, and he improved as a passer by throwing for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-35 bowl loss to Purdue.
New coach Kevin Sumlin will play to Tate’s strengths and, with nine starters returning on defense, Arizona has a shot to contend in the Pac-12 South.
On the flip side, BYU is as sexy as a grandmother in a bikini. The Cougars are coming off a 4-9 season that puts coach Kalani Sitake’s job in jeopardy. However, Sitake has an experienced team and a senior quarterback in Tanner Mangum.
It would be easy to predict Arizona rolls, but let’s look through the Tate hype and go with the hungry ‘dog. BYU is getting 12 points at most books, and don’t be surprised if 14 is available by kickoff Saturday night.
Washington vs. Auburn
This is a monster game for the Pac-12, a conference that was shredded by critics after going 1-8 in bowl games.
A Washington loss on Saturday in Atlanta would leave the league on the outskirts of the four-team playoff debates for most of the season. But some sharp money has surfaced on the underdog Huskies, dropping the line from 3 to 1½. Washington has what it takes to win this game in Southeastern Conference territory, mostly because Chris Petersen is an elite coach with plenty of prep time.
Petersen has 17 starters back from a 10-win team, and leading the way will be senior quarterback Jake Browning and tailback Myles Gaskin. Browning rates slightly better than Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who’s no longer handing the ball off to star running back Kerryon Johnson.
It takes courage to back a Pac-12 team on this stage, so the betting public is more likely to eye the Tigers and their SEC pedigree. But Auburn is not as strong as Alabama or Georgia, and Petersen deserves the coaching edge.
The Huskies are live ‘dogs, and Washington is worth a play especially if the line goes back to 3.
Michigan vs. Notre Dame
The hype that surrounded Jim Harbaugh’s arrival in Ann Arbor a few years ago is turning to hate. It could get ugly if the arrogant and underachieving Harbaugh flops in another big game, and on the first Saturday of September there is no brighter stage than the one under the lights in South Bend.
There has been a 6-point line move since South Point sports book director Chris Andrews opened the Irish as 7-point favorites this summer. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly lost a lot of talent to the NFL.
Offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey were top 10 picks, and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and running back Josh Adams will be tough to replace. On top of those losses, respected offensive line coach Harry Hiestand returned to the NFL with the Chicago Bears.
Kelly’s quarterback, Brandon Wimbush, completed only 50 percent of his passes last season and is more talented as a runner. A strong defense will have to deliver for Notre Dame. However, Harbaugh has what might be the nation’s top defense, and he finally has an NFL-caliber QB in Mississippi transfer Shea Patterson.
Nine starters return to a Michigan defense that allowed only 18.8 points and 271 yards per game. It’s easier to bank on two legitimate defenses than to pick a winner, so look under the total of 47. If Patterson is the real deal, he should be the difference in a narrow win for the Wolverines.
