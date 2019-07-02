Soccer
Watch Alex Morgan’s Boston Tea Party-inspired goal celebration vs. England.
Morgan: Outside pressure won’t ‘penetrate our bubble’ of team camaraderie
Alex Morgan scored the go-ahead goal in the United States Women’s National Team’s semifinal match with England at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Lyon, France.
And how did the Orlando Pride forward and star striker of the national team celebrate?
With her pretending to sip tea, an expert trolling jab at England.
The Boston Tea Party was a key event in the United States fight for independence with Great Britain, and Morgan’s celebration came in the semifinal of the WWC against England as it gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Watch it below:
