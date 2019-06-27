David Beckham and daughter watch England-Norway Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in France

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham on bringing in big-name players David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players.

David Beckham was all smiles inside the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France in the early minutes of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal between England and Norway on Thursday.

That’s because the Three Lionesses took an early 1-0 lead off Jill Scott’s third-minute strike. Beckham is in attendance with his daughter, Harper, at the game.

David Beckham and his daughter, Harper, are in the house #FIFAWWC #NORENG pic.twitter.com/qNXReo4j0u — Goal (@goal) June 27, 2019

Beckham, who starred for Manchester United and Real Madrid before winding down his career at AC Milan, the Los Angeles Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain, played for England’s national team from 1996 to 2009.

He’s part of the ownership group for Inter Miami CF, a team set to join the MLS.

“To see legends of the game like this supporting women’s football is exactly what we need,” former England national team member Lianne Sanderson said on BeIN Sports’ prematch coverage of the England-Norway match.

David Beckham is in the stadium to watch #ENG against #NOR. Will you be watching too?@liannesanderson discusses her idols growing up.#beINWWC #beINSPIRED19 #NORENG #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/fT1hMtoxc4 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 27, 2019