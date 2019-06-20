Canada’s lengthy streak ended at the Women’s World Cup, and it meant this for the Netherlands.

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Canada had not allowed a goal since April 8.

That all changed Thursday at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Reims, France.

The Netherlands breached Canada’s defense twice in the second half en route to a 2-1 victory Thursday to win Group E in the final day of matches of group games.

Don’t worry Canada fans, because passage to the knockout round was already assured after two group stage matches.

Canada, though, could have won the group with a victory over the Dutch. Instead, the reigning European champions edged the North Americans through substitute Lineth Beerensteyn’s match winner in the 75th minute.

The victory means the Dutch face Japan in the Round of 16 in Rennes, France, on Tuesday. Canada awaits the Group F runner-up, which will be the United States or Sweden, in Paris on Monday.