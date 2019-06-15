Soccer
Cameroon ended this Netherlands streak at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
For 443 minutes, the Netherlands defense kept opponents from scoring.
Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene ended that streak on Saturday in Valenciennes, France, during a Group E match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Onguene and Cameroon fell to the Dutch, 3-1, but did draw level shortly before halftime.
Onguene made a slick run, before heading the ball off a bounce forward past the Dutch keeper and striking the ball past an attempted block.
The Netherlands hadn’t allowed a goal in the previous 400 minutes it had played entering Saturday’s match, and kept that clean sheet for most of the first half before Onguene’s play snapped the streak.
Cameroon, which has not won in the tournament yet, plays New Zealand in its final group stage match on Thursday.
Watch Onguene’s goal below:
