No Marta, no problem for Brazil to open the Women’s World Cup

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

No Marta, no problem.

Even without the six-time women’s world player of the year, Brazil didn’t have much trouble in a 3-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday to open Group C action in Grenoble, France.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But getting past Jamaica, the lowest FIFA ranked team in the 2019 World Cup at No. 53 in the world rankings, was expected. Marta’s injury could prove costly down the road against tougher competition.

Marta, a 33-year-old forward, missed Sunday’s match with a left thigh injury she suffered last month in training. Her status for the rest of the World Cup is still uncertain.

Marta has the most Women’s World Cup goals with 15, which is one better than former United States star Abby Wambach and Germany’s Birgit Prinz.

Without Marta, Brazil’s Cristiane delivered with a hat trick. Her first goal came in the 15th minute, and she added another in the 50th minute and a third in the 64th minute.

Next up for Brazil is its second match of the group stage, which comes against Australia on Thursday at noon EST. Australia began its World Cup run with a painful 2-1 loss to Italy on Sunday.