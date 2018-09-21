State agency certifies youth, adult state fishing records

Two new state records have been set in saltwater fishing.
The Commission on Marine Resources certified the records this week during its monthly meeting.
Reagan McGarvey, 9, of Flower Mound, Texas, established the youth record for Gulf Kingfish with a fish weighing 1 pound, 8.72 ounces. The adult record was set in 2014 by Riley Saucier with a catch of 2 pounds.
CMR recently established youth state records, so there was no previous record for the Gulf Kingfish in the youth division.
C. Brennan Sanders of Diamondhead set a new record for inshore lizardfish with a catch weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces, using conventional tackle.
The old record was held by Aaron Gautier of Pascagoula, with a 4.42-ounce lizardfish certified in December 2016.
