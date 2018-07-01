Kids take over the scales with a state record weighing in at Deep Sea Rodeo

The 71st Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo enjoyed best years in terms of participation in the youth rodeo Saturday.
More than 120 children were registered in the event, and the top five winners in each category received prizes.
"Yesterday was the best kids rodeo we've had in the last five or six years," said MDSFR Vice President Greg Federico. "Phenomenal turnout. We were packed the whole time at the scales. We had 11 categories that we give prizes for, and we had five fish in each category, and every category was maxed out except one. We only had four flounder. That was the only category that was not full.
"We had one record," said Federico. "We had a young lady in the red fish category who is now has a state record pending. Her red fish was 26 pounds, 8 ounces.
"When you build a house you have a foundation. (With) the fishing rodeo, that's our foundation," said Federico regarding the participation in the youth rodeo. "They're our foundation. We begin them fishing early, and they can fish in that division until they're 12 years old."
The junior division record is set at half the weight of the state record. The state record for red fish is 53 pounds, 1 ounce. The winner and pending red fish record holder of the junior division is 8-year-old Margaret Schindler of Diamondhead.
Schindler already owns the state youth record for silver perch with a certified weight of 2.8 ounces. That record was set in April.
On Sunday, spectators were drawn to the ice bins holding the record 675-pound tiger shark caught by Michael Garrett of Ocean Springs on Saturday.
"It was shocking to see that they almost doubled the previous record," said Chris Linthicum of D'Iberville, who brought his family to the rodeo on Sunday.
No new records were set by press time Sunday.
There was anticipation for the 33 teams of fisherman competing in the speckled trout shootout. Each of the teams had until 6 p.m. to be in line to turn in their string of five trout.
The rodeo continues through Wednesday with live music, vendors and food, including the crowning of the rodeo queen at for 6:15 p.m.
Youth Division Winners
Bass
- Carter Schonewitz 7 pounds
- Madeline McMurphy 6 pounds 1 ounce
- Lawsyn Lizana 5 pounds 12 ounces
- Lane Schonewitz 5 pounds 3 ounces
- Wesley Jolley 4 pounds 8 ounces
Bream
- Madeline McMurphy 1 pound 5 ounces
- Haley Smith 1 pound 5 ounces
- Bradley Smith 1 pound 5 ounces
- Trista Holland 1 pound 2 ounces
- Bryson Breland 1 pound 1 ounce
Catfish
- Tayler Cuevas 9 pounds 1 ounce
- Hadleigh Glavan 7 pounds 13 ounces
- Coltan Glavan 7 pounds 2 ounces
- Kaydon Fuller 6 pounds 14 ounces
- Lawsyn Lizana 6 pounds 7 ounces
Croaker
- Bryson Breland 13 ounces
- Jacob Thornton 10 ounces
- Nick Haven 10 ounces
- Branson Breland 9 ounces
- Barrytt Berry 9 ounces
Drum
- Dawson Amacker 40 pounds 11 ounces
- Garrett Suber 38 pounds 5 ounces
- Travis Bounds 38 pounds 2 ounces
- Dristalyn Cuevas 36 pounds 10 ounces
- Gage Larocque 31 pounds
Flounder
- Kara Richard 2 pounds
- Ian Johnson 1 pound 12 ounces
- Bryson Breland 14 ounces
- Trey Tayler 12 ounces
Ground Mullet
- Dylan Clark 13 ounces
- Hailey Burnette 11 ounces
- Jenna Wellman 11 ounces
- Clayton Smith 9 ounces
- Evan Willis 8 ounces
Sheephead
- Davis Speed 6 pounds 7 ounces
- Camille Speed 3 pounds 11 ounces
- Connor Suber 3 pounds 3 ounces
- Mitchell Vicknair 3 pounds 1 ounce
- Bryson Breland 2 pounds 12 ounces
Speckled Trout
- Ayden Tichenor 2 pounds 14 ounces
- Jenna Wellman 2 pounds 13 ounces
- Trace Smith 2 pounds 1 ounce
- Ethan Gobble 1 pound 15 ounces
- Camille Speed 1 pound 14 ounces
White trout
- Trey Tayler 13 ounces
- Trace Smith 9 ounces
- Jenna Wellman 8 ounces
- Landon Cox 8 ounces
- Thomas Faneca 8 ounces
- Margot Schindler 26 pounds 8 ounces
- Nick Haven 25 pounds 12 ounces
- Ian Johnson 23 pounds 4 ounces
- Hallie Holmes 21 pounds
- Joel Ulrich 18 pounds 9 ounces
