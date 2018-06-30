Donnie Armes, director of the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, stands by as a tiger shark is prepared to go on the scales. Michael Garrett of Ocean Springs brought in a state record tiger shark on the second day of the tournament held at Barksdale Pavilion on in Gulfport.
Donnie Armes, director of the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, stands by as a tiger shark is prepared to go on the scales. Michael Garrett of Ocean Springs brought in a state record tiger shark on the second day of the tournament held at Barksdale Pavilion on in Gulfport.

State tiger shark record falls on second day of Deep Sea Rodeo

June 30, 2018 03:58 PM

The Mississippi state saltwater record for tiger shark was shattered on Saturday by two entries in the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

The existing state record was set in 2016 by David Rogers with a tiger shark weighing 390 pounds.

On Saturday, Michael Garrett of Ocean Springs shattered that record with a tiger shark weighing in at 675 pounds. The other tiger shark brought into the rodeo on Saturday also broke the old state record with a weight of 479 pounds.

The largest tiger shark that is entered into the rodeo, once certified, will land the winner a check for $25,000. The prize money was put up by Ronnie’s Automotive & Towing, and Design Precast & Pipe

