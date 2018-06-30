State tiger shark record falls on second day of Deep Sea Rodeo

The Mississippi state saltwater record for tiger shark was shattered on Saturday by two entries in the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

The existing state record was set in 2016 by David Rogers with a tiger shark weighing 390 pounds.

On Saturday, Michael Garrett of Ocean Springs shattered that record with a tiger shark weighing in at 675 pounds. The other tiger shark brought into the rodeo on Saturday also broke the old state record with a weight of 479 pounds.

The largest tiger shark that is entered into the rodeo, once certified, will land the winner a check for $25,000. The prize money was put up by Ronnie’s Automotive & Towing, and Design Precast & Pipe

SunHerald.com will update this story as more information becomes available.