Chicago Blackhawks season ends with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars despite 2 goals in the opening 2 minutes

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks capped their season with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday in front of 3,820 fans at the United Center.

Jason Robertson scored on a rush with Jamie Benn and John Klingberg with 29.6 seconds left in overtime as the Hawks finished with a 24-25-7 record.

The Hawks ripped off their two quickest goals to open a game this season (1:22) and the two quickest in succession (39 seconds).

Alex DeBrincat scored his team-leading 32nd goal when Pius Suter redirected Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s pass, setting up DeBrincat for a solo breakaway. DeBrincat returned the favor with a backhand pass to Suter, who scored from the circle.

The teams then traded goals — the Stars’ Joe Pavelski to end the first, then Hawks winger Dylan Strome (on a give-and-go with Vinnie Hinostroza) and Heiskanen in the second — to make it 3-2 Hawks entering the third period.

Hinostroza opened the third with his fourth goal of the season — and first since a five-game points drought — after David Kampf dug the puck out of a wall battle to start a breakaway. But Joel Kiviranta and Jason Dickinson answered with two goals 1:54 apart to tie the game.

Collin Delia gave up at least one soft goal — Heiskanen’s garden-variety wrister from the circle in the second — but he faced 47 shots on goal in regulation, while Jake Oettinger faced 20.

Connor Murphy drew a high-sticking penalty against the Stars, but the Hawks couldn’t do anything with 21 seconds of power play before regulation expired.

The Hawks went to overtime for the 16th time. They finished a combined 9-7 in overtime and shootouts, including 7-5 in overtime.