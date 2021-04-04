What’s behind Cody Ceci’s resurgent season with the Penguins?

Cody Ceci learned long ago that wading into the toxic waters of Twitter wasn’t a healthy way to navigate an NHL career.

“I’m not on Twitter anymore,” Ceci said. “I’m trying to keep my mind free of that. Just get back to playing and having fun. That’s when I’m playing my best.”

Maybe that was a good thing when the Penguins’ Game 2 lineup was revealed. Skepticism had loomed over Ceci almost from the instant he signed a one-year, $1.25 million, prove-it contract. Now, just days into his new deal, Ceci was relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.

It would take four games and several injuries to the blueline for Ceci to earn his place back in the lineup. But what’s happened since has been one of the more-significant developments of the Penguins season and their recent surge in the standings.

A player who began the year as a frontrunner for social media scapegoat has turned into one of the Penguins’ most-dependable blueliners — and one of the NHL’s biggest surprises.

Whether we’re talking advanced metrics, standard stats or the old eye test, Ceci is checking the boxes. His 53.4% expected goals percentage on the season ranks higher than any of the six regular defensemen. His nine points and three goals are second only to Kris Letang, among Pittsburgh blueliners. And routinely he’s noticeable in a good way, jumping into the rush to help create scoring chances.

As a result, Ceci has ascended from the press box all the way to a top-four role, leapfrogging second-year righty John Marino in the process.

Look, he’s not perfect. No one is saying that. But this is not bad for a guy who made $4.5 million last year in a top-four role in Toronto and now makes just a little more ($100,000) than Juuso Riikola.

“I kind of just took Pittsburgh as a fresh start,” Ceci said. “I was just trying to get back to having fun playing hockey and do what I can do.”

How is this happening? It’s a combination of a scheme that highlights his strengths and minimizes his weaknesses, a defensive partner that does some of the same and a coaching staff that’s aided in his evolution.

It all started almost as soon as Ceci signed this offseason. Assistant coach Todd Reirden, known for helping blueliners maximize their potential, reached out immediately to begin doing one-on-one video sessions.

“We did an assessment of my game,” Ceci said. “We went over some games I played in the past. I really appreciated that. It got me really excited to be playing and excited for the season. Just having that excitement, getting some fun back in your game, it helps immensely.”

The biggest criticism of Ceci’s game has been the way he plays the puck, especially in the defensive zone where a miscue can quickly end up in the back of the net. While the Penguins give their defensemen the latitude to skate the puck (have you seen Mike Matheson play?), they also want blueliners to get it to all those speedy forwards and allow them to carry it through the neutral zone.

“There’s a certain simplicity to how we’re trying to come out of our end,” Sullivan explained. “We’re trying to get out as quickly and efficiently as we can, preferably with possession. We’re trying to offer the outs right away so we can quick strike and play fast. I think Cody does a good job with playing within the structure of our group.

“He makes that good first pass. Sometimes, it’s an uneventful play. It’s a simple play, but it’s an effective play.”

Because Ceci isn’t asked to do a lot with the puck, his giveaways per 60 minutes (.94) are at an all-time low for a player who once racked up 2.42 per 60 in 2016-17.

Once Ceci makes that initial, quick up to a forward, then he can lean on the same attributes that made him a first-round pick in the first place. His mobility is noticeable, as he’s racing through the neutral zone. He’s one of the best Penguins defensemen at joining the rush. Sullivan has explained previously that even presenting that fourth player in the rush with the forwards puts the opposing defense in a bind and allows Pittsburgh to gain the zone.

Playing alongside Matheson, another highly criticized player in his last stop, also helps. By contrast, Matheson’s strength is his ability to play with the puck on his stick. Practically every other game, he’s skating a puck coast-to-coast to create a scoring chance.

As a result, a pair that looked like such a question mark after one game has become the best by some metrics. Their 56.9% expected goals percentage ranks higher than any of the other regular pairings, ahead of Marcus Petterson- Marino (53.2%) and Brian Dumoulin-Letang (49.8%).

“From the training camp to now, it’s been unbelievable the progression,” Letang said. “He got a lot more confident. Skating, he’s joining the rush. He’s got tons of chances every game. He’s creating. It’s been great.”