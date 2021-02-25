Cal Petersen helps Kings beat Blues for 6th straight win

ST. LOUIS — Alex Iafallo and Andreas Athanasiou scored in the second period to send the LA Kings past the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Cal Petersen made 35 saves, improving to 3-0-1 in his past four starts.

Oskar Sundqvist scored late in the third for the Blues, who fell to 1-5-1 in their past seven home games.

Iafallo put Los Angeles ahead at 10:24 of the second. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington couldn’t corral a shot by Dustin Brown, and Iafallo took advantage by knocking in the rebound.

The Kings made it 2-0 at 16:08 when Athanasiou scored on a wrist shot, beating Binnington to his glove side.

Binnington made his fifth consecutive start and sixth in the team’s past seven games. He stopped 19 shots in falling to 8-6-2.

St. Louis was unable to score with a 6-on-5 skating advantage for 3:25 on a delayed penalty in the third. Sundqvist scored on the ensuing power play at 18:14.