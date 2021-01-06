For women in hockey, Blackhawks’ historic hiring of Jaime Faulkner is just the beginning: ‘The glass ceiling has been shattered — it’s now the glass floor’

CHICAGO — As many families do for junior hockey players, Jaime Faulkner and her husband not only provided a roof over the head of Jaccob Slavin, now a Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, but also were there to set an example for him and others who have designs on playing in the NHL one day.

In a sense, Faulkner is doing the same thing for young women in her new role as the Chicago Blackhawks president of business operations.

Her job carries the distinction of being the highest front-office position occupied by a woman in the franchise’s 94-year history, and she’s now one of the top executives in the NHL and across all men’s professional sports leagues.

“One of the things that attracted me, honestly, to coming and working for the Blackhawks organization and (CEO) Danny (Wirtz) is they are very committed to diversity. I obviously take that very seriously,” said Faulkner, who was hired Dec. 16 to revolutionize the fan experience and streamline operations. “I have an 18-year-old daughter (Avery) who’s a freshman at college who has always wanted to follow in her dad’s footsteps, who is also in sports.”

Dad would be Jaime’s husband, Colin, the Cubs executive vice president of sales and marketing and chief commercial officer.

“For me to be able to look at her and say, ‘Hey, you don’t have to just aspire to be head of marketing or head of social media,’ which are really great jobs, but to be able to look at her and say, ‘You can run a team one day,’ is pretty powerful,” Faulkner said.

Avery isn’t the only one watching.

Women in the hockey community celebrated Faulkner’s milestone as a watershed moment.

“I think the glass ceiling has been shattered — it’s now the glass floor,” said Jaclyn “Hawk” Hawkins, founder and president of WomensHockeyLife.com, a training and networking site for female hockey players and women looking for opportunities in the sport. “It is the tip of the iceberg. I think this is only going to continue.”

As national chair of Women in Sports and Events, Kathleen Francis acts as an advocate for hiring and promoting women in sports-related businesses. The nonprofit organization also provides programs and resources for its members.

Faulkner’s hiring “reflects a continuation of the success women have had over the years, and while it may not be at the pace we would like, we continue to press forward,” Francis said in an email.

“Jaime and other hires like Kim Ng by the Miami Marlins will continue to have a positive impact on the future for women in sports. Sometimes young women have to see to believe it’s possible, and it’s positive for young men to see the representation as well.”

Faulkner isn’t the only recent NHL hire making waves — and history.

— In November, Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield joined the Hawks as the organization’s first female player development coach, working with the Rockford IceHogs.

— Cammi Granato, a hockey great with Chicago-area roots like Coyne Schofield, became what’s believed to be the league’s first female pro scout when the Seattle expansion franchise (now called the Kraken) hired her in September 2019.

— Blake Bolden became the NHL’s second female scout and first black woman in that role when she accepted a job with the Los Angeles Kings in February.

— Faulkner held up Coyne Schofield, Valarie Camillo (Philadelphia Flyers) and Guillen Zepher (Los Angeles Clippers) as other pioneers for women in sports."

Wirtz said he tapped Faulkner for the role because she’s an “out-of-the-box thinker, someone who looks at business opportunities differently.”

Faulkner’s selection was part of a front-office shakeup that included promoting Stan Bowman to president of hockey operations. Faulkner and Bowman are charged with learning from each other and finding ways to reimagine how the business of hockey is conducted.

“The foundation in which we are operating from is tremendous. ... But what’s beyond that?” Wirtz said. “That’s going take a specific type of leader. That led us through the search process to Jaime.”

“I hope it’s not just a trend,” Hawkins said of an NHL team placing a woman in a top post. “This should be the norm.

“Obviously there’s more that goes into a hiring process than that, but (pioneers such as) Kendall Coyne, (Toronto Maple Leafs assistant director of player development ) Hayley Wickenheiser, (Carolina Jr. Hurricanes associate head coach) Alyssa Gagliardi, they all got hired by these NHL teams because they’re great at what they do and can in turn help that NHL team in whatever capacity they got hired in.”

Women’s Hockey Life provides services such as posting full-time and part-time jobs, such as a host for an online TV show. Hawkins said other women placed in high-ranking roles in the past few years have helped lay the groundwork for someone like Faulkner.

For example, Kim Pegula stepped in as president of both the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills — a first for an NFL franchise — in May 2018.

All of it has been a long time coming since the late Marguerite Norris.

The Chicago native became the NHL’s first female team president when her father, James E. Norris, died in 1952 and she ran the Detroit Red Wings for three seasons.

Today, in addition to Pegula, Hawkins said “it’s having people like Kim Davis,” an executive vice president who has direct access to Commissioner Gary Bettman, that has been a game-changer.

“You’ve got a woman of color in there,” Hawkins said. “I (also) think it’s just a mix of all these women being hired: Cassie Campbell, Blake Bolden, A.J. Mleczk. They’re all empowering other women now and helping. They’re just making everybody take a second look at how they’ve been hiring.”

Francis added: “It’s happening because leagues and teams are being more intentional about diversifying their work force. In order to make change, you have to be open to looking beyond what may be your current circle.”

Jessica Berman is a trailblazer herself as deputy commissioner of the National Lacrosse League, a first for a men’s professional sports league.

But she cut her teeth with the NHL, first as deputy general counsel and later as vice president of community development, culture and growth.

Berman said change in the NHL has been years in the making but reached a zenith with the hirings of Davis and Heidi Browning Pearson, NHL senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Berman and others agreed that Davis and Browning Pearson have had a big impact on the league and expanded its reach to new audiences.

“The data is clear that engaging diverse perspectives leads to better business outcomes,” Berman said via email. “It’s as simple as that — it’s not only the right thing to do, but it is also good for business.”

Berman has high expectations for the “data-driven” Faulkner.

Faulkner has lofty long-term goals, but for now it’s about getting down to business: using research and good old-fashioned shooting the breeze with people to understand the game experience, whether it’s on TV, in person or on smartphones, and figure out how to push it forward.

She called herself a “servant leader” who’s spending the early stages of her indoctrination listening to Hawks staff and getting her employees’ opinions on what has worked and what hasn’t.

And of course, when COVID-19 becomes a memory or at least under control, she’ll patrol the United Center concourses, bending fans’ ears.

“I joke about my strong sneaker game because I spent a lot of time during events talking with fans,” she said about projects she helmed in past jobs, such as tweaking food offerings. “Standing in line with them as they’re entering the building. Going to the box office. Watching the employees get checked in. Talking with them on the concourse and understanding what their journey is like.

“Why are they fans? Why did they decide to come? What are the things that we do better?”

Fans should find her accessible.

“I want to listen and learn from them,” Faulkner said, “because I feel like I work for them and I want to make sure that we’re delivering for them.”