Avs drop Stars, 6-4

DENVER–Through the first 10 weeks of the season, including Saturday night's 6-4 loss to Colorado, the Dallas Stars have worn many faces, and with each approaching game or period or shift, which one appears is unknown. Each mask brings a different team on to the ice and each mask brings varied results on the scoreboard and the win column.
Sometimes, there's the team that appeared during the first period Saturday night. It's the one without energy or offense or even solid goaltending. It's a group that nearly gets skated out of the building, and was fortunate to enter the first intermission facing a 3-0 deficit thanks to a pair of overturned goals and a post rang.
Sometimes, there's the team that appeared during the second period Saturday night. It's the one with a heavy forecheck and aggressive defensemen and a goal from Tyler Seguin. It's a group that punches its way back into the game.
Sometimes, there's the team in the third period, which erased a two-goal deficit but allowed the game-winner from Gabriel Landeskog with 3:20 remaining. It's the one led by Seguin on the power play and Jamie Benn's tying goal, and one centered around puck possession in the offensive zone and second chances.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The combination of the three faces–and the addition of Colorado's lethal power play that scored three times–handed the Stars their fourth consecutive loss, marking the longest losing streak of the season and ending a Western Conference road trip at 0-4-0.
"I can't say we know what type of team we are, no," Stars coach Jim Montgomery said.
Seguin scored twice (once on the power play), and Esa Lindell added a shorthanded goal of his own. Goaltender Anton Khudobin lasted just one period, surrendering three goals on 20 shots. Ben Bishop relieved him and played the remainder of the game.
Too often during the road trip, the Stars (16-14-3) saw many masks on just one night.
They were flat against a relentless Vegas team. They played ugly and sloppy to start and to end in Anaheim, but sandwiched those around a strong second period. A sleepy first period in San Jose dulled an otherwise strong performance against the Sharks.
Through it all, the Stars have not found an identity.
"We should," Benn said. "We definitely didn't show it tonight."
"I think we know what our identity is, but we didn't play to it tonight," Seguin said. "We had some momentum over the last couple games. We were playing well. I don't really care what's being said in the media, I think the guys have been working hard. If we play the way we did the last few games, we deserve better results. Tonight, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with our start."
Entering this season, the team would lean heavily on their horses. Seguin, Benn and Alexander Radulov would carry the offense and wait for the second scoring to arrive when they cooled off. The best players would be the best players.
This season, they haven't been, at least not consistently.
Radulov missed 10 games with an injury and has one even-strength goal in his last 13 games. Benn has been streaky this season, with three separate five-plus-game goalless streaks, but also a team-leading 13 goals. Seguin's second-period goal on Saturday night was the first even-strength one for the trio in two weeks.
On Saturday night, Benn and Seguin laid blame for the first period at their line's feet.
"Our start was pretty embarrassing," Seguin said. "Started with our line, our first couple shifts were pretty bad. They took it to us early on. I don't know why we weren't ready with how we've gone the last few games on the road. We got to expect more from ourselves and from each other. Just a bad start, couldn't catch up."
"Me, Segs and Rads got to take a lot of the blame for laying an egg to start the period," Benn said. "We just didn't give ourselves a chance to win this game."
The Stars have ridden a slew of AHL call-ups to weather injuries to their defensive corps, which is still missing four players including John Klingberg. Dallas looked like it would make it to Christmas still above water and take off when reinforcements arrived. The four-game losing streak has quelled those plans.
The power play has looked unbeatable. It's also looked atrocious. Secondary scorers like Jason Dickinson, Devin Shore, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell have stepped up. Secondary scorers like Valeri Nichuskin, Mattias Janmark, Blake Comeau and Tyler Pitlick have not. Heiskanen's incredible rookie season, and capable goaltending have been constants.
So who are these Dallas Stars?
Benn knows who they want to be: "One that's hard to play against that plays a full 60 minutes and gets a strong effort from top to bottom every night."
They've oscillated from a team contending in the tough Central Division (were once four points up on a playoff spot) to a team trending downward in the Western Conference (are now three points back of a playoff spot), and settled somewhere around average. They get outshot regularly, but still grinded out victories.
Are they a playoff team for the first time in three seasons? Are they headed for another long summer? Are they simply still in transition under a new coach in Montgomery?
Right now, those are questions without answers. Is that frustrating for Montgomery?
"Yeah, it is but over the course of 82 games, you're going to have ebbs and flows," Montgomery said. "We just got to get back on track here."
Comments