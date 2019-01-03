Mississippi’s gold medalist was denied access to Olympic Training Center. Here’s why, she says.

Tori Bowie is a world champion sprinter and a 2016 Olympic gold medalist for the U.S., but she is apparently unable to train at the Olympic Training Center at the moment.

Bowie, the 2011 NCAA champion in the long jump at Southern Miss, tweeted Wednesday night that she has been told that that she owes $6,000 and will not be allowed to train at the facility in Chula Vista, California.

Bowie posted the tweet, saying that she “didn’t even know” that she owed the fee before traveling to California to train.

Soooo supposedly I cant train at the Olympic Training Center anymore because I haven’t paid $6000 that I didn’t even know I owed‍♀️ — Tori Bowie (@toribowie) January 3, 2019

Several followers responded in disbelief and Bowie added more details of the incident.

“I came here to Cali with the impression that I could train here for a year and today when I arrived they asked me to remove my things from the room,” the Rankin County native posted on Twitter.

Bowie became a household name for track fans during the 2016 Olympics when she won the bronze medal in the 200 meters, silver in the 100 meters and gold in the 4x100-meter relay.

In 2017, she became the world outdoor champion in 100 meters and claimed first place again as part of the 4x100-meter relay team.

The Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista is one of three campuses created by the U.S. Olympic Committee as training sites for Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Attempts to contact Bowie, her agent and USA Track and Field were not immediately successful.