Where the Saints stand after their Christmas day thumping of the Vikings

Before I go any farther, let me be Waterford Crystal clear:

Whoopin’ the defenseless Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2020 regular season in no way avenges two crushing, mind-altering, walk-off playoff losses for the New Orleans Saints and their Super Bowl-hungry fan base.

I repeat — No Way!

Not even close.

But the 52-33 drubbing of the out-manned Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — a game in which Saints’ twinkle-toed running back Alvin Kamara dashed and pranced his way to an NFL record-tying six rushing touchdowns — at least made Christmas Day that much merrier and brighter for Who Dats everywhere.

More importantly, the lopsided victory accomplished several important things for the Saints:

▪ It enabled the Black and Gold to capture their fourth consecutive NFC South crown, the accompanying playoff berth and right to host at least one playoff game.

▪ It kept their hopes alive to earn home-field advantage in the NFC.

▪ And it snapped an ugly two-game losing streak that has put the Saints in chase mode of the Green Bay Packers, who currently hold the No. 1 seed going into their nationally-televised game against the Tennessee Titans (10-4) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field (NBC, 7:20 p.m.).

The forecast calls for snow showers with temperatures in the low 30s, suggesting the Titans could look to human snowplow Derrick Henry early and often.

The Packers (11-3) can clinch home-field advantage with a win. A loss drops them into a virtual tie with the Saints for the top seed heading into the final week of the regular season; the Saints at Carolina, the Packers at Chicago.

The Packers own the tiebreaker with the Saints by virtue of a 37-30 win in Week 3 at the Superdome.

What I’m saying is there still is a chance.

There’s too much to unpack from Friday’s game, which saw the Saints lose versatile linebacker Kwon Alexander to a season-ending torn Achilles.. Suffice to say, NFL schedule-makers appeared to throw the Saints a holiday bone, a gift-wrapped “W’‘ on a national stage that displayed two teams going in opposite directions.

Afterward, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged his 6-9 team’s major shortcoming. “This is a bad defense; worst one I’ve ever had.’‘

“Bad’‘ as in yielding 52 points (seven rushing TDs), 36 first downs and 583 total yards. The Saints scored on eight of 11 possessions, with two ending in interceptions and a third in victory formation at game’s end. Punter Thomas Morstead never lifted his right leg.

The Packers aren’t expected to be as fortunate Sunday, drawing a well-rounded opponent that sees itself as a legitimate contender to supplant the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Time will tell.

Meanwhile, Who Dat Nation can sit back this weekend and savor the Christmas Day beat down of a playoff nemesis and know their team has silenced Vikings fans everywhere, slowly, methodically, one chunk play at a time.

But one “walk-over’‘ win in the regular season still pales by comparison to two “walk-off’‘ playoff losses.

What sayeth you?