Reasons why Saints fans can take some solace in the loss to the Chiefs

The idea of the New Orleans Saints wanting/needing/accepting credit for moral victories ended eons ago.

That said, no doubt their unwavering fan base, Who Dat Nation, is taking solace today knowing their team pushed the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the brink of defeat before succumbing 32-29 Sunday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

All the while wondering What If.

What If ...

▪ Quarterback Drew Brees had been totally healthy and not still dealing with 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung after missing the past four games. He started out misfiring on his first six passes with an INT before finishing 15 of 34 for 234 and three touchdowns.

▪ Injured wide receiver Michael Thomas had been in the lineup.

▪ Linebacker Alex Anzalone had recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for a touchdown instead of losing the ball out of the end zone resulting in a safety and a four-point swing.

▪ The Saints had been more efficient on third down on both sides of the ball -- one of 11 (9 percent) on offense and nine of 18 (50 percent) on defense.

▪ Dennis Allen’s defense had been able to contain the Chiefs stable of running backs (Chiefs rushed for 179 yards).

▪ The Saints had not been penalized 10 times for minus 83 yards, including a fourth-quarter ejection of Pro Bowl defensive end and budding pugilist Cam Jordan. CJ94 lost his cool, landed a closed fist on the face mask of a pesky Chiefs offensive lineman and got tossed with more than 13 minutes remaining.

▪ Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had not been so damn gifted, elusive, determined and cool under constant fire.

That means Mahomes and the Chiefs had the ball twice as long as Brees and the Saints — a recipe for disaster. Truth be told, I’m not sure how the Saints stayed within striking distance for the full 60 minutes in real time football after being overwhelmed by the Chiefs in first downs (34 to 15) and time of possession (41:14-18:46).

The bottom line is the Chiefs (13-1) were the better team Sunday, made fewer mistakes, played with more composure and deserved to win their ninth straight game overall and 11th consecutive road game.

The Chiefs may have scored an ugly win. If so, the Saints (10-4) absorbed an even uglier loss for a second straight week and now trail the Green Bay Packers (11-3) by a full game in the all-important race for NFC home field advantage. The Packers also hold the tiebreaker by virtue of an earlier win over the Saints in Week 3.

Week 16 promises to be interesting. The Saints host playoff nemesis Minnesota (6-8) on Christmas Day (Fox), 3:30 p.m.) at the Superdome while the Packers face AFC South-leader Tennessee (10-4) on bull-rusher Derrick Henry on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

If there is to be a sequel to Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Saints — say in Super Bowl LV on the night of Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida — it might turn out differently.

That’s a big if.

The Saints have to get there first.

I suspect the Chiefs will be there waiting.