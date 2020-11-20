Taysom Hill will start at QB Sunday. Are we seeing the Saints’ passing of the torch?

Five fractured ribs; three on his left side, two on his right side.

A punctured right lung.

An ailing right shoulder.

It hurts just describing Drew Brees’ current injury status.

Know this: The ailing 41-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback/icon is one tough puppy but he’s not made of iron. And he certainly isn’t a human pinata. Ol’ No. 9 is expected to miss a minimum of two games — Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (noon, Fox) and next week’s game at Denver.

That’s the best case scenario.

I suspect he’ll be sidelined longer.

It’s too soon to objectively discuss what this means to Brees’ retirement plans. Heck, he hasn’t had enough time to even take a pain-free breath, let alone have a chance to peer several months down the road. But since you asked (ha-ha!), yes, I think this is his last season and he will join NBC Sports at the appropriate time.

Meantime, it’s “next man up” for the Saints, just as last season when Brees had to undergo thumb surgery between Weeks 2 and 3 that sidelined him for five games and prompted the playing of backup Teddy Bridgewater.

We all know how that turned out. The Black and Gold went 5-0 under Bridgewater who emerged healthy and parlayed his success into a three-year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

So now, Saints coach Sean Payton, who can add to his reputation as the QB Whisperer, will reportedly turn to Taysom Hill to carry the torch in Brees’ absence.

ESPN reports that Hill is expected to start against the Falcons, who have gone 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris.

Jameis Winston may see the field eventually, but ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that he will not be part of any offensive packages Sunday against the Falcons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, “The Saints’ QB now is Taysom Hill.”

Jameis Winston will not be part of any offensive packages Sunday vs. the Falcons, per @diannaESPN. The Saints’ QB now is Taysom Hill. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2020

When word first leaked that Hill would take the first snap under center, it was easy to picture a situation where the BYU product returns to his role as the Swiss Army Knife with Winston still taking the bulk of the snaps.

If ESPN’s report is correct, it will be all on Hill’s shoulders Sunday against the Falcons.

We got a snapshot of the Hill/Winston combo during last Sunday’s 27-13 home win against the San Francisco 49ers. If the Saints play complimentary football going forward — as they did last season with Bridgewater under center — one or both quarterbacks should be enough to keep the Saints atop the NFC South and in the hunt for NFC home field advantage.

Their current roster is built for this moment. All the pieces are in place to succeed — with or without Brees.

Payton will not be asking Hill to win games. Just don’t lose them.

Winston was guilty of that last season at Tampa Bay, ultimately leading to an unceremonious departure after five mostly disappointing campaigns that culminated with an incredulous 30-30 report card.

He threw 33 TD passes and 5,109 passing yards in 2019.

He also threw 30 interceptions, seven resulting in Pick 6s, suggesting there is Famous Jameis and Infamous Jameis occupying the same athletic body. Ironically, Winston’s first pass and last pass under his rookie contract with Tampa Bay ended in a Pick 6.

The bottom line is Payton knows what he’ll get with Hill and maybe has reservations what he might get with Winston, who’s operating under a bargain basement one-year, $1.1 million contract in New Orleans.

Are we witnessing the passing of the torch in New Orleans?

Time will tell.

At the very least it appears this could be the first, legitimate audition for Taysom Hill as quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.