The Saints have 8 games remaining, but it appears they just locked up the NFC South

I wouldn’t expect a quick public concession here, either, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons might as well concede the NFC South championship to the New Orleans Saints because it’s over.

O-V-E-R!

That’s right.

After last night’s stunning, shocking and stupefying nationally-televised beatdown of the Bucs in their backyard, 38-3, the Saints are well on their way to a fourth consecutive division championship with half a season remaining.

Coupled with the Saints’ season-opening 34-23 win over the Bucs (6-3) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sept. 13, the Saints (6-2) now have a firm grip on first place in the division by virtue of their season sweep.

Few national pundits gave the Saints a chance to win Sunday night, despite the Bucs having a short work week after being pushed to the brink by the lowly New York Giants six nights earlier on the road before winning 25-23.

The Bucs entered Sunday night’s game as frontrunners in the NFC South and a strong possibility to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at the same Raymond James Stadium.

That’s all out the window now.

Brees said when he got hit on the Tre'Quan Smith TD, @T_Armstead72 caught him, propped him up, and said:



"I wanted you to see this touchdown" pic.twitter.com/lL3s3OW7A6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2020

The Saints emerged as overwhelming favorites to win the division and strongly contend with Green Bay and Seattle for the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage in the NFC.

Yes, anything can happen to the Saints over the next eight games, beginning with Sunday’s contest against the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at the Superdome (3:25 p.m., Fox). But barring a total collapse, nobody is catching the Saints inside the division.

It would be a different story today if the Bucs had proved to be something more than an annoying speed bump on a dreary night on the Left Coast of Florida.

But that wasn’t the case.

The Saints dominated from start to finish, limiting the Bucs to a meaningless (and curious) field goal with 5:52 remaining, 194 total yards (eight rushing yards) and a 40:04-19:56 advantage in time of possession. The Saints defense threw a net around quarterback Tom Brady and his receiving corps, producing three interceptions and three sacks and causing game-long chaos in the backfield.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees wore his Sunday best, completing 26 of 32 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns for a stellar 135.2 passer rating. Even his backups got in on the smackdown, with Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston completing all three passes for 60 more yards.

The 35-point spread marked the most lopsided loss in Brady’s impeccable 21-year NFL career, the first 20 spent with New England where he helped the Patriots win six Lombardi Trophies.

His presence mattered little Sunday night.

Simply, the G.O.A.T, got bested by the K.I.N.G.

Compared to the 43-year-old Brady who might have been better suited this night to be sitting in a rocker in front of a roaring fire with a shawl draped over his shoulders sipping on a hot chocolate, the 41-year-old Brees played with a purpose, spunky, confident with a little bounce in his step.

Brees seemed to revel in the moment, in total command of his game, certainly up to the challenge.

As Mel Brooks said in “History of the World I,’‘ it’s good to be the King.

Truth be told, this King is still good.