I’m still waiting for a Saints win to make me feel better about the team’s title odds

Five games into the COVID-’20 season, I’m not sure what to think.

Even after the New Orleans Saints rallied to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in overtime Monday night before 750 partisan fans inside an otherwise empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome, I’m still not sure what to think.

Yes, the Black and Gold pulled into a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South going into their bye, rallying from a 17-point deficit in the first half to keep their head above troubled water at 3-2.

But it’s a shaky 3-2, an uninspiring 3-2 that could, would and maybe should be 2-3 if Chargers’ kicker Michael Badgley hadn’t clanked a 50-yard field goal attempt high off the right upright as time expired in regulation.

If Badgley had made an extra point in the first quarter following the Chargers’ first of four touchdown passes from scintillating rookie quarterback Justin Herbert (a Monday Night Football record) instead of pushing the kick wide right.

In the end, the Saints stole a victory thanks in part to Wil Lutz’s 36-yard FG midway through the extra period and cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s strong-arm tackle of Chargers’ wide receiver Mike Williams as he stretched to reach the line of gain on fourth-and-six from the San Diego 44.

In between, Saints running back Alvin Kamara continued his yardage assault, quarterback Drew Brees willed his team to victory and coordinator Dennis Allen’s enigmatic defense finally manned-up in the second half and OT.

Dare I forget wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who continues to built a rapport with Brees in the absence of budding pugilist Michael Thomas. I’m not saying Sanders will “Wally Pipp’‘ Thomas going forward but 12 catches on 14 targets for 122 yards against the Chargers speaks volumes.

Thomas was held out of Monday night’s game after being suspended for an in-practice altercation with teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, according to The Associated Press. Thomas had missed the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain.

I suspect Thomas will return to good standing and play against Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers at the Superdome on Oct. 25. Now the question is whether Sanders can be satisfied with playing second fiddle to lead-dog Michael Thomas or slip quietly into the background?

So where are the Saints after five games?

I’m not here to praise a 3-2 team, more so because of the way they’ve played during the five games than the above-.500 record itself.

For a veteran-laden team that has fashioned itself as a potential Super Bowl LV champion, it has underachieved. Brees — who was replaced by quarterback Taysom Hill at crunch time in the final minute of regulation against the Chargers — has been outplayed by opposing quarterbacks Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert.

By the way, Hill ran 9 yards for a tying touchdown with 52 seconds remaining.

The Saints fell behind by 14 points in the blink of an eye to the woeful Detroit Lions (1-4) before rallying for a 35-29 victory in Week 4. They trailed the Chargers (1-4) 20-3 less than a minute before halftime. They got whacked by the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) in Week 2, succumbed to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-0) in Week 3 and ruined Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

It should be noted that while Brees has been without Thomas since Week 1, Brady had gimpy-legged Mike Evans, Carr had gimpy-legged rookie Henry Ruggs III, Rodgers didn’t have Davonte Adams and Herbert lost Keenan Allen in the first quarter. All game changing receivers in their own right.

So stop the Michael Thomas excuses, please.

At this juncture, the Saints are one of seven NFC playoff teams, still capable of winning a fourth consecutive division title.

Nothing more, nothing less.

But I’m having trouble envisioning Saints owner Gayle Marie Benson and Coach Sean Payton hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on the night of Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.