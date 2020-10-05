The Saints picked up the win at Detroit, but there are still reasons for concern

The New Orleans Saints turned a false positive into proof positive in Week 4 of the NFL season that they can be taken seriously in 2020.

But let’s not get too giddy over Sunday’s 35-29 comeback win against the teeth-less Lions at empty Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

It should never have come to this.

I’ll give the Black and Gold a solid B for overcoming adversity — both on and off the field — but doing what is expected is hardly cause for celebration no matter how they achieve their end goal.

Falling behind an inept opponent by 14 points in the opening five minutes is potentially dangerous. Rebounding with 35 unanswered points on the road to assume temporary command is commendable. But allowing that same inferior foe to make it a 60-minute game is worrisome.

No matter how many injured starters are missing. Six by my count: three on offense (WR Michael Thomas, LG Andrus Peat, TE Jared Cook); three on defense (CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Marcus Davenport).

No matter how many players are said to test positive for COVID-19 as fullback Michael Burton did Friday only to have that finding disproved with a second test the next day. Needless to say the entire situation and subsequent testing of other players and contact tracing caused great angst within the Saints organization and jeopardized the playing of the game.

COVID-19 be damned. This is what NFL owners and NFL players signed up for when they agreed to tackle the season.

So, it’s on to Monday night’s nationally-televised contest against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (7:15 p.m., ESPN). Saints officials and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are seeking permission from New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell to have a limited number of fans attend the game.

The Saints are 0-2 this season in primetime games, losing at Las Vegas in Week 2 and at home against Green Bay in Week 3. The opening line shows the Saints are favored by 7 1/2.

The Saints shouldn’t go to sleep on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who squandered a 17-point lead Sunday at Tampa Bay only to fall victim to the comeback powers of 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, 38-31.

Speaking of 40-something quarterbacks, Drew Brees looked ageless against the Lions after seeing his first offering tipped, intercepted and eventually converted into a touchdown and a 14-0 deficit.

Brees rebounded nicely, completing 19 of his next 24 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith.

Running back Alvin Kamara continued his stellar start, accounting for 119 yards and one touchdown on 22 touches. Backup RB Latavius Murray contributed 83 yards and two rushing TDs on 15 touches. And WR Emmanuel Sanders continues to find his niche, catching six of nine targeted passes for a team-high 93 receiving yards.

Consequently, the Saints find themselves 2-2 instead of 1-3 with the likelihood of several starters coming off the list of walking wounded.

A crucial road win against Detroit is solid proof that they are headed in the right direction.

I’m not Lion.