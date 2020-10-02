The stats show where the problem is for the Saints after 3 games

I would like to come to the defense of the 1-2 New Orleans Saints.

But I can’t in good faith.

That side of the ball is the overriding problem for the team’s disappointing start going into Sunday’s suddenly relevant road game against the Detroit Lions (1-2) at empty Ford Field (noon, Fox).

Nine pass interference penalties, including three the past two games by veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit’‘ Jenkins, two of which enabled the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers to salt away victories.

Nineteen of the team’s league-high 27 penalties have occurred on defense.

Yielding 31.3 points per game (27th most league-wide).

No sacks, few impactful pressures by perennial all-pro defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Few turnovers (4).

Can’t get off the field on third down (48.78 percent, 27th league-wide).

Blown coverages.

Poor communication.

Missed tackles.

That’s a lot of boxes checked off.

There’s more. The Saints run the risk of playing without three defensive starters for Sunday’s game against a fair-to-middlin’ but immobile quarterback Matthew Stafford — DE Marcus Davenport (toe), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder). Davenport has yet to play this season; Lattimore and Jenkins are new to the injury list.

Additonally, three other starters will not play -- WR Michael Thomas (high ankle sprain), LG Andrus Peat (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (groin).

Three games do not make a season. I understand. But they provide a good snapshot. And it’s abundantly clear in a quarterback-driven league that defensive units are struggling mightily against offensive units during the early stages of this COVID-19 season.

That said, the Saints defense is light years better than what we’ve seen these first three weeks under Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen.

Allen is a top notch DC, a clever, aggressive schemer. And all the pieces appear to be in place at all three levels. The unit is littered with No. 1 draft picks (Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Sheldon Rankins, Janoris Jenkins, Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport) and a linebacker who’s playing like one in Demario Davis.

Which makes these first three weeks of poor defensive play all that more puzzling.

Two things to know going into Sunday’s game:

1. In six games against the Saints, Stafford has averaged 303.2 passing yards, including a 2011 wildcard loss when he threw for 380 yards in a 45-28 loss.

2. In back-to-back losses against the Raiders and Packers the past two weeks, the Saints have yielded points in 13 of the last 16 meaningful possessions.

That’s indefensible.