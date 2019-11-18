The Saints got their swagger back vs. the Bucs. Can we expect same vs. the Panthers?

The New Orleans Saints got their swag back.

They rediscovered their old, winning ways Sunday on Florida’s Left Coast, thanks in part to the charitable Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their quarterback Jameis Winston, the gift that keeps on giving.

The NFC South-leading Saints (8-2) passed the first of three NFL tests in 12 days with flying colors, overwhelming the self-destructive Buccaneers 34-17 Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Up next are the Carolina Panthers (5-5) and their all-purpose running back Christian McCaffery at noon Sunday inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Four days later, the Black and Gold will visit the rejuvenated Atlanta Falcons (3-7) on Thanksgiving night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, setting the stage for the pivotal Saints-San Francisco 49ers showdown Dec. 8 in the Superdome.

Whatever ailed the Saints in a puzzling 26-9 home loss to Atlanta in Week 9 was nowhere to be found Sunday. All three phases helped complete the season sweep of the bumbling Buccaneers (3-7), beginning with a slow-cook offense that scored touchdowns on three of four trips inside the red zone.

Quarterback Drew Brees increased his number of career touchdown passes by three to 528, 11 behind all-time leader Peyton Manning (539) and three behind current runner-up Tom Brady (531) of New England.

Running back Alvin Kamara looked the picture of health, producing 154 all-purpose yards on 26 touches, including 47 receiving yards on all 10 targeted passes.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas (eight catches, 114 yards, one TD) and kicker Wil Lutz (44- and 26-yard FGs) earned their keep, and the defense chipped in mightily with a pair of sacks and four interceptions, including a 55-yard touchdown return by safety Marcus Williams and end zone INT by cornerback P.J. Williams in the fourth quarter.

Winston did little to enhance his chances of convincing team officials to give him a lucrative, long-term contract in the offseason, finishing with a dreadful 57.1 passer rating. His passes often fluttered in the light winds and arrived late or off-line to the intended target. Without the aid of a running game resulting in 51 passes, he looked frazzled under a steady pass rush led by defensive end Cameron Jordan (1 1/2 sacks).

The bottom line is Week 11 produced no changes among the NFC hierarchy. San Francisco (9-1), Green Bay (8-2), New Orleans (8-2) and Dallas (6-4) continue to lead their respective divisions. And, Seattle (8-2) and Minnesota (8-3) still hold the two wildcards.

If the playoffs were to begin today, the Saints would be seeded third in the NFC behind San Francisco (9-1) and Green Bay (8-2), meaning they would host the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings (8-3) on Wildcard Weekend.

The Packers host the 49ers on Sunday night in a game that will play a big role in deciding the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Saints opened as 6 1/2-point favorites against the Cam Newton-less Panthers, who spit the bit at home Sunday in a shocking 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

The Super Bowl LIV swag is back. Take the Saints and spot the points.