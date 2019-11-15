It’s next man up once again for the Saints with injuries to key players

Though briefly conjuring up images of the ‘Aints of yesteryear in a stunning 17-point home loss to the Atlanta Falcons, one game does not define these New Orleans Saints.

No way, no how, no matter how embarrassing or unsavory it might have been, the 1-15 ‘Aints of 1980 will always stand alone.

But I must say the awful stench from the recent Falcons’ debacle still lingers a smidgen, especially if you turn in the direction of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Perhaps, the Saints let too much outside noise into their locker room, or they feasted on a variety of cheeses during their Week 9 bye and started believing all the media/fan hype surrounding their 7-1 record and six-game winning streak.

Whatever happened — and only Coach Sean Payton, his assistant coaches and their players truly know what caused that uncharacteristic display of ineptitude — Sunday at Tampa Bay can’t come soon enough.

When the game kicks off at noon inside balmy, sun-splashed Raymond James Stadium, 165 hours will have lapsed between the end of the Falcons’ fiasco and the start of what could be an ambush by the potentially dangerous underdog Buccaneers (+5 1/2).

My question is will the Saints bring the gritty defense that rose and shone over a five-game stretch under backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, playing in the absence of injured quarterback Drew Brees, or the uninspired defense that seemed to go through the motions against the Falcons?

Time will tell.

I’m not excusing the offense which struggled mightily in Brees’ second game back from right thumb surgery, both in the running game and the passing game, including the hollow, wasted 12-catch, 152-yard performance by wide receiver Michael Thomas.

I have to assume the Saints will have their heads screwed on straight after reviewing the Falcons’ game tape, going through all the teaching points, getting their marching orders from Payton and taking their cue from Brees, defensive end Cam Jordan and other team leaders.

The Saints are expected to be without three key players against Tampa Bay (3-6), one in each of the three phases: Left guard Andrus Peat (broken right arm), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and return specialist Deonte Harris (hamstring).

Which means Next Man Up.

Just as it has been when other players have gone down this season: Bridgewater for Brees, backup running back Latavius Murray for Alvin Kamara, tight-end-by-committee for Jared Cook and rookie cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson for suspended nickle-back P.J. Williams.

In Game 1 between the teams, won by New Orleans 31-24 in Week 5, Bridgewater matched a career-high with four touchdown passes, Lattimore pitched a shutout against the Buccaneers’ top receiver Michael Evans (zero catches in three targets) and the O-line didn’t allow a sack, including then NFL sack-leader Shaquil Barrett without even one QB hit.

The Super Bowl-minded Saints need to clear the air Sunday from that stunning stinker, the sooner, the better.

A little air freshener please.