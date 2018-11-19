The Saints put a beatdown on the Eagles. They have to feast on the Falcons, right?

Wow! Geez! Are you kidding me! I can’t believe what I am seeing.
People, I am running out of superlatives for the New Orleans Saints, who now have won nine straight after humbling, frustrating and sending the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles packing Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The scoreboard read 48-7. It could have been worse, if a 41-point thumping wasn’t bad enough.
Perhaps, the Eagles can find solace knowing no NFL team is playing better complementary football at the moment than the Black and Gold. Not the L.A. Rams, not the Kansas City Chiefs, not the Pittsburgh Steelers, not the Chicago Bears, not the Houston Texans, L.A. Chargers or New England Patriots.
Heck, not even the best team in college football, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Saints are in a class by themselves, a league all their own, the best of the best.
They are 5-0 on the road, 4-1 at home. They win close games. They win going away. They impose their will on offense, bludgeoning teams running and throwing, and firmly believe they can score from anywhere on the field regardless of down and distance.
They are playing with a real swagger, and a height of confidence I’ve never seen from a Saints team. Not even the Super Bowl XLIV championship team of 2009.
Saints coach/playcaller Sean Payton continues to remind us of his creative genius, finding new ways on a weekly basis to move the chains and score points. Former practice squad receiver Keith Kirkland already is making a name for himself.
Sunday proved to be just another day at the office for QB Drew Brees — 22 of 30 for 363 yards and four TDs, and a near perfect passer rating of 153.2.
His TD/INT ratio is 25 to 1. He’s on pace to shatter NFL single-season records for completion percentage and passer rating. If the regular season ended today, his 76.9 completion percentage and 126.9 passer rating would rank the best of all-time.
Yes, the Saints are blessed to have very good skilled players but Brees make everyone around him better — WR Michael Thomas, RBs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Even rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith had a breakout performance, catching 10 of 13 targeted passes for 157 yards and one TD.
In my humble opinion, it would be injustice if Brees isn’t voted league MVP. At this point, it is his to lose.
Let me also give some shine to the Saints offensive line. No sacks Sunday, only nine allowed this season. No group is playing better in the NFL through 10 games. And let’s not forget about the defense and special teams. Both units are holding up their end of the bargain.
Next up are the injury-riddled Atlanta Falcons (4-6), who visit the Superdome on Thanksgiving night (7:20 p.m., NBC) after coming up short Sunday at home against the rejuvenated Dallas Cowboys.
History says the Falcons (4-6) will make a game of it. To which I say don’t bet on it.
Look for the Saints to feast and pick the Dirty Birds’ carcass clean.
