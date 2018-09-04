It’s time for the Saints to move on without Mark Ingram after 2018. Here’s why.

Veteran New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is fast but he couldn’t outrun his past. The NFL finally caught up to him.
Sunday’s season-opener at noon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will mark the first of a four-game suspension for Ingram, who reportedly tested positive in January for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).
A league arbitrator denied his appeal in May.
Ingram, 28, also must sit out upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns at home and road games against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants in Weeks 2-4, putting his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in jeopardy and placing his future in New Orleans in doubt.
Ingram enters the final year of a four-year, $16 million contract. I contend he will not be with the Saints after this season.
Hear me out: If he plays well and helps the Saints win big, he likely will price himself out of a lucrative long-term deal in the Big Easy. Sophomore phenom Alvin Kamara is nearly six years younger, more gifted and certain to command top dollar in the coming years.
If Ingram stumbles this season, then it becomes a moot point. He’s a gone pecan, destined to finish his NFL career in another NFL city.
As of last Sept. 2, Ingram is barred from the Saints facility and interacting with the team until his reinstatement Oct. 1, a week before their Monday night home game (ESPN) against the Washington Redskins. He also will forfeit four games checks or approximately $1 million in base salary.
Until then, Ingram said he plans to work out in Florida, just as he did when he opted not to participate in the team’s offseason program and voluntary Organized Team Activities.
“I don’t know what that’s going to be like or how it’s going to feel,’‘ Ingram said recently. “I’m sure its not going to feel good. It’s my first time ever being away from my team in any form or fashion since I’ve been playing sports, but it is what it is at this point. We’re just working. I’m doing everything I can to prepare us to get off to a fast start.
“When I come back, I won’t miss a beat. I’m able to contribute, play fast right away.’‘
Saints officials began planning months in advance for Ingram’s absence, knowing full well they would be without him for the first quarter of the season. They added veteran free agents Terrance West and Shane Vereen to the running back mix which already included Jonathan Williams and Trey Edmunds.
Ingram’s suspension leaves the Saints with sophomore phenom Alvin Kamara, newly-signed veteran Mike Gillislee and rookie Boston Scott on the 53-man roster for Game 1.
Though Coach Sean Payton said he plans to divvy up Ingam’s touches in his absence, look for Kamara to remain a key offensive component because of his versatility and big-play ability. Gillislee’s strength lies between the tackles in goal line and short-yardage situations while Scott will backup Kamara and provide third-down firepower.
My advice to Ingram is to come back in the best shape of his life, eager to atone for his mistake and determined to outrun his PED past.
