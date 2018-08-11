Saints’ first preseason game offers some optimism for 2018 and work still to be done

The NFL preseason is not about winning or losing, it’s how they play the games. Or rather, how the games are officiated.
The fewer flags thrown by officials, the better.
That’s why I’ll give a thumbs up to referee Walt Anderson’s crew at Thursday night’s preseason opener between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars at half-empty TIAA Bank Field.
Four penalties in the first half, five in the second half. That’s a win in my book.
Oh yeah, the Saints overcame a 10-point deficit to win 24-20, converting a Jacksonville turnover into a 4-yard touchdown run by longshot running back Jonathan Williams with 2:55 remaining.
Props to Saints linebacker Jayrone Elliott (2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) for sacking and stripping former Tulane quarterback Tanner Lee and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth for scooping and rumbling 5 yards to the Jags’ 30.
Now on to my First & 10 Observations:
10: For the umpteenth time, the league should reduce the number of exhibition games to two, three max, and money-grubbing owners should quit charging regular-season admission prices.
9: I would stash quarterback Drew Brees in a coaching booth when he isn’t playing and keep him off the sideline and out of harm’s way. Coach Sean Payton had to scurry away from a potential sideline collision with a ballcarrier and tackler in the first half.
8: Not moved by any of the potential replacements for soon-to-be-suspended running back Mark Ingram — Terrance West, Shane Vereen, Boston Scott or Jonathan Williams.
7: Third-string quarterback/special teams ace Taysom Hill might be the best natural runner of them all. Payton should consider installing a Wildcat package or put in RPO plays for Hill.
6: That said, it’s not a good sign when Hill leads your team in rushing. He scrambled seven times for a team-high 52 yards and one touchdown, too often tucking the ball and running with pressure in his face when he couldn’t find an open receiver going through his progressions. Hill did complete eight of nine passes for 72 yards.
5: Backup QB Tom Savage (27 snaps) dink-and-dunked his way to 10 of 14 for 70 yards. He also squandered two potential big chunks of yardage with errant throws.
4: Look for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to play a game of musical chairs with his linebackers, hoping the right ones will settle into their rightful spots by the end of training camp, most notably Demario Davis, Craig Robertson, Alex Anzalone, A.J. Klein, Manti Te’o.
3: Not too worried about first-team defense giving up game-opening TD (Jags drove 79 yards, 15 plays), although I didn’t like starting CB Ken Crawley shying away from tackling Jags running back Leonard Fournette. Remember, Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan (coach’s decision) did not play.
2: Cornerback Patrick Robinson is an upgrade in slot coverage; rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith has the makings of a good complement to playmakers Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr.; looks like tight end-by-committee again this season; WR/KR Brandon Tate stood out in the return game; DE Mitchell Loewen had a team-high six tackles.
1: Hope No. 1 pick DE Marcus Davenport and free-agent WR Cameron Meredith can get on the field sooner than later. Good things are expected from both.
And finally, no turnovers.
That’s a good thing, even in a glorified, over-priced scrimmage.
Brian Allee-Walsh, a longtime Saints reporter based in New Orleans, can be reached at sports@sunherald.com.
Comments