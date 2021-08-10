New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans will be expected to wear face masks at home games
New Orleans Saints fans will be expected to wear face masks entering the first preseason home game on Aug. 23 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report by WDSU-TV.
New Orleans Communications Director Beau Tidwell said on Tuesday during a press conference that there are no current plans to limit attendance at Saints games, but the city and the Saints are having discussions about COVID-19 protocols.
New Orleans is currently under an indoor mask mandate.
The Saints open the preseason at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Baltimore.
