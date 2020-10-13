Saints exploring playing at LSU’s Tiger Stadium. Fans still not allowed in Superdome.

The New Orleans Saints are meeting with LSU athletics officials on Tuesday to discuss potentially playing home games at Tiger Stadium, officials for the Saints and LSU confirmed to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The Saints prefer to host their games at home, said Saints senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel in a statement, but fans have been disallowed for the time being at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to this point due to New Orleans’ coronavirus restrictions.

“LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership,” Bensel said in the statement. “We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option.”

An LSU official confirmed that the discussions were indeed happening.

LSU is allowing fans at 25% capacity in Tiger Stadium, and announced that 21,124 people were attendance at their lone game of the year so far against Mississippi State on Sept. 26. LSU’s next home game is on Oct. 24.

The Saints have been pushing to have the Superdome at 25% capacity for a while now.

