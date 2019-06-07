Drew Brees accuses jeweler of using their friendship to scam millions from him

Brees: Despite blown call, Saints missed opportunities New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said despite controversial officiating, the Saints missed some opportunities down the stretch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said despite controversial officiating, the Saints missed some opportunities down the stretch.

Drew Brees climbed into the witness stand in a San Diego courtroom on Thursday afternoon and recounted how, as he sees it, a jeweler exploited their friendship to sell the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback extremely overpriced diamonds.

He spoke on the first day of testimony and arguments in a civil trial pitting Brees against La Jolla, California, jeweler Vahid Moradi and his company, CJ Charles Jewelers.

Brees missed offseason workouts at the Saints’ training facility in Metairie this week to deliver his perspective on his dealings with Moradi — sworn statements that are crucial to his quest to recover millions of dollars that he and his wife, Brittany, claim the jeweler owes them.

