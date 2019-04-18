Falcons throw shade at Saints in ‘Game of Thrones’-style video announcing 2019 schedule

Brees: Despite blown call, Saints missed opportunities New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said despite controversial officiating, the Saints missed some opportunities down the stretch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said despite controversial officiating, the Saints missed some opportunities down the stretch.

The Atlanta Falcons were inspired by “Game of Thrones” in a new video announcing their 2019 schedule.

And they couldn’t resist getting in a jab at the New Orleans Saints.

The team tweeted a video showing each team they’ll play in 2019 after the NFL schedules were released Wednesday night. The video pans over each stadium in the same way as different regions in the HBO show’s intro.

The team took a jab at the Saints around the :40 mark. The video shows a ram running over a Saints fan outside of the Superdome, and a referee stepping in.

That’s a reference to the controversial no-call in the NFC Championship Game between the Saints and Los Angeles Rams, that many New Orleans fans believe cost them the game.

The dig could be in response to Saints fans’ relentless references to the Falcons’ infamous 28-3 Super Bowl loss after Atlanta led the Patriots by 25 points early in the game.

The Falcons and the Saints go head-to-head on Thanksgiving in Atlanta.