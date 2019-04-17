New Orleans Saints
Here’s the leaked 2019 New Orleans Saints schedule
Just hours before the NFL releases the New Orleans Saints’ 2019 schedule, the schedule has leaked on the internet.
The Saints have a big rematch in week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, according to NOLA.com.
New Orleans fell to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game last season after a controversial no-call. The rematch is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 15.
Drew Brees and the Saints take on their rivals the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Day, according to The New Orleans Advocate. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. in Atlanta.
On Sept. 29, the Saints will play the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.
New Orleans will open up the season on Sept. 9 at home against the Houston Texans on “Monday Night Football” at 6:10 p.m.
Here’s the full leaked schedule:
- Week 1: HOU
- Week 2: at LAR
- Week 3: at SEA
- Week 4: DAL
- Week 5: TB
- Week 6: at JAX
- Week 7: at CHI
- Week 8: at ARI
- Week 9: Bye
- Week 10: ATL
- Week 11: at TB
- Week 12: CAR
- Week 13: at ATL
- Week 14: at SF
- Week 15: IND
- Week 16: at TEN
- Week 17: at CAR
The NFL will officially release the full schedule at 7 p.m. tonight.
