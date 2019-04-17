Here’s the leaked 2019 New Orleans Saints schedule

Saints QB Drew Brees breaks NFL record for yards passed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to became the NFL's career passing yardage leader after the Saints' win against the Washington Redskins on Monday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to became the NFL's career passing yardage leader after the Saints' win against the Washington Redskins on Monday night.

Just hours before the NFL releases the New Orleans Saints’ 2019 schedule, the schedule has leaked on the internet.

The Saints have a big rematch in week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, according to NOLA.com.

New Orleans fell to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game last season after a controversial no-call. The rematch is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 15.

Drew Brees and the Saints take on their rivals the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Day, according to The New Orleans Advocate. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. in Atlanta.

On Sept. 29, the Saints will play the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

New Orleans will open up the season on Sept. 9 at home against the Houston Texans on “Monday Night Football” at 6:10 p.m.

Here’s the full leaked schedule:

Week 1: HOU

Week 2: at LAR

Week 3: at SEA

Week 4: DAL

Week 5: TB

Week 6: at JAX

Week 7: at CHI

Week 8: at ARI

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: ATL

Week 11: at TB

Week 12: CAR

Week 13: at ATL

Week 14: at SF

Week 15: IND

Week 16: at TEN

Week 17: at CAR

The NFL will officially release the full schedule at 7 p.m. tonight.