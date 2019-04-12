New Orleans Saints

Saintsations will have 5 women from the Coast in 2019

Sun Herald

The New Orleans Saints announced this year’s group of Saintsations on Friday — and five women from South Mississippi are on the team.

Three men also made the squad, up from one man last year.

According to WDSU-TV in New Orleans, dancers from around the region competed through several rounds of auditions to make the squad the cheers for the Saints football team. Thirty-two dancers made the team.

According to the Saints website, the five women from South Mississippi are Alexis from Vancleave, Joley from Biloxi, Jonna from Picayune, Jordyn from Gulfport and Whitney from Waveland. Last names were not immediately available and are not typically given out by NFL teams.

The Saints play their first preseason game in August and their first real game in early September.

